Car 'on cloned plates and stolen from Wolverhampton' seized following chase
A car chase across the Black Country has seen a car and a number of tools and weapons seized.
The car was seen in West Bromwich on suspected cloned plates by officers from West Midlands Police and suspected to have been stolen from Wolverhampton,
A chase then ensued before the occupants left the car and escaped on foot.
Officers then checked the car and found it was full of tools and weapons, so have seized the car to be forensically checked.
A spokesman for WMP Traffic said: "This car was stolen from Wolverhampton before we saw it in West Bromwich on cloned plates.
"It was pursued before the occupants decamped & escaped on foot.
"We then found it was full of tools & weapons & lots of forensic opportunities."