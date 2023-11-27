Relatives and friends of Wolverhampton woman who died recently are sought
Relatives or friends of a woman who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with the city council so her funeral can be arranged.
By Paul Jenkins
Published
Last updated
Phyllis Jean Hipkiss, aged 81, was born in Wolverhampton and lived in the Bilston area for many years.
The City of Wolverhampton Council’s court of protection team have put out the plea
Anyone who is related to her, or has information which may help trace her relatives, is asked to call Protection and Funerals Officer Diane Washbrook on 07967 769826 or email her via diane.washbrook@wolverhampton.gov.uk.