Relatives and friends of Wolverhampton woman who died recently are sought

Phyllis Jean Hipkiss, aged 81, was born in Wolverhampton and lived in the Bilston area for many years.

The City of Wolverhampton Council’s court of protection team have put out the plea

Anyone who is related to her, or has information which may help trace her relatives, is asked to call Protection and Funerals Officer Diane Washbrook on 07967 769826 or email her via diane.washbrook@wolverhampton.gov.uk.