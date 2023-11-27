How Wolves plunged to the lower leagues and nearly ceased to exist - Part 6: A season over early

At 3.03pm on August 27, 1983, Geoff Palmer scored the fastest goal of the new season to give Wolves a 1-0 lead against champions Liverpool.

Admittedly, the goal came from the penalty spot, and Wolves ended up settling for a point after Ian Rush equalised early in the second half. But this was a powerful statement of intent by Graham Hawkins’s newly promoted Wolves.

Wolves footballer Geoff Palmer in 1983

“Ignore us at your peril,” wrote Express & Star man David Harrison.

“All those doubters, and I include myself among them, who prematurely dismissed Wolves as First Division strugglers were made to reconsider their forecasts on Saturday,” he said.

“Wolves matched one of Europe’s top teams not always in the department of pure skill, but with sheer courage and endeavour. Now they need fear no-one.”

A bright start to the season - a 1-1 draw against Champions Liverpool

Certainly, it was hard to imagine the change in atmosphere at Molineux in the 14 months since Dougan and the Allied Properties team had taken over Wolves.

Two days after the draw with Liverpool, Wolves were at home again, this time to Arsenal. And once more they took a third-minute lead, this time through Wayne Clarke. But a brace from Charlie Nicholas dealt Graham Hawkins’s side a reality check, and the optimism of the opening day quickly evaporated.