Candlelit event to remember lost loved ones

The event, organised by the Cruse Bereavement Support charity, will start at 2pm in the West Chapel at Bushbury crematorium in Underhill Lane, Wolverhampton.

Those attending will be invited to light a candle, share a memory, or simply reflect on somebody they have lost.

The non-religious event is free to attend, although donations will be invited to support the charity's work providing support to those living with grief.

Refreshments will be provided. For more information email dudleywolves@cruse.org.uk or telephone 01902 420055.