How Wolves plunged to the lower leagues and nearly ceased to exist - Part 3: A false dawn

Flanked by his new board of directors, Derek Dougan confidently strode out on to the pitch at Molineux in August 1982, wagging his finger for the photographer as he "pointed to the future".

A few inches to their left stood Wolves' beleaguered manager Ian Greaves. They put on on a show of unity for the cameras, Greaves even managed to force a smile. But you didn't need to be a psychologist to note something about the manager's body language to see something was amiss.

Derek Dougan pointed the way to a new future for Wolves when he was photographed with Stuart Ross, Roger Hipkiss, Doug Hope, Eric Woodward, and team manager Ian Greaves following his takeover of the club from the receivers in August, 1982. The smiles would not last for long, though â Greaves was sacked the following day, and four years later the club had to call in the receivers again

A small, but noticeable gap separated him from the tightly packed line-up of new Wolves executives. Hands in his pockets, Greaves looked confused and sullen.

The next day he was fired.

It seems he knew it was coming.

According to Steve Gordos, assistant sports editor of the Express & Star at the time, Greaves had confided in club captain John Richards "If Dougan comes here, that's me finished".

The pair had apparently clashed during a television appearance where they both appeared on a panel of experts. Richards quickly came to the conclusion that "if you upset Dougan, he won’t forget it".

Hours before his dismissal, Greaves told the Express & Star's David Harrison that his spell at Wolves had been the most traumatic of his managerial career.

"I am delighted for the players, the supporters the local community and the whole of football that Wolves have been saved and will be starting the new season," he said.

"But on a personal note, I now wish to discover whether I will be able to get on and manage the club in the way I would like to.

"My job has not been an easy one since I came here. I have had four bosses – Harry Marshall, Doug Ellis, the receiver and now Derek Dougan – and I have always been surrounded by uncertainty.

"In many ways I did the receiver's job for him before he moved in. I chopped everything down to a minimum, saved £180,000 in running costs and have had to let 11 players go."

Dougan wasted no time in sacking Ian Greaves

Greaves said he had refused to take sides in the boardroom battles of the previous six months.

"I am not interested in this sort of boardroom politics," he said. "Football is the only thing which concerns me and it is important to discover exactly where I stand."

The following morning Greaves attended a meeting with Dougan, and was asked to resign. He refused to do so, and was informed that he was sacked with immediate effect.

Greaves must surely have wished he had stayed at Oxford United, and it seemed even Dougan acknowledged he was a little hard done by.

"Clearly, Ian Greaves has had a very difficult time in the past four months and it would be wrong not to acknowledge this at the outset.

"However, I have made it absolutely clear right from the start that we intend to have our own men with us and it is in the interests of Wolves that a change is made."

There was more bad news for Greaves. With 18 months remaining on his £33,000-a-year contract, he would ordinarily have been entitled to £50,000 in compensation. But in what would be a test case for football clubs that had been placed in receivership, it was understood that Dougan and his board argued that the new regime was not liable for contracts agreed by the previous company.

Derek Dougan held negotiations

Dougan's takeover was agreed at 4.57pm the previous day, following eight hours of negotiations, with 15 lawyers, accountants, and businessmen huddled round a table on the 10th floor of the Birmingham offices of insolvency specialists Peat, Marwick, Mitchell and Co.

Receiver Alastair Jones revealed the talks broke down at 4.30pm – half an hour before the Football League's deadline for a decision on the club's future.

The negotiations were punctuated by calls from outgoing chairman Doug Ellis, Walsall chairman Ken Wheldon and a consortium from Rotherham United, all of whom were tabling rival bids. At lunchtime, somebody brought beer and sandwiches in from a nearby pub.

Receiver Jones was demanding that all the club's debts must be settled, while the Football League insisted the club would be required to prove they had £350,000 in working capital as a condition on playing in the Second Division. This would prove to be a bone of contention, and ultimately why Dougan's offer succeeded over Ellis's. Indeed, in the days up to the deadline, Ellis and Finlayson announced their withdrawal from the bidding process over the demands of the receiver, only to return to the table at the last minute.

At 3pm on the final day of negotiations, Jones's principal assistant Alan Adam broke off from the wranglings in Peat, Marwick, Mitchell's offices to brief reporters waiting outside.

"It's still very confused," he said.

With no sign of the deadlock being broken, Dougan and his team looked ready to walk out at 4.30pm. A few soothing words from Jones and Adam were enough to defuse the tension, and the negotiations resumed. At 4.57pm a telex (remember them?) arrived confirming the bank's clearance of £2.5 million to pay off the debt, and the Doog was now the man in charge. The champagne was cracked open for a brief celebration, before Jones and Dougan headed to Wolverhampton for a press conference.

Jones said: "It really was touch and go to the very last. But, thankfully, we have managed to secure a very favourable deal for creditors of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The deal meant all preferential and secured creditors would be paid in full, while Birmingham City and Chesterfield for the unpaid transfer fees on players they had sold.

If the creditors were relieved they would be getting their money – or most of it at least – the fans wee overjoyed.

Derek Dougan was greeted by a hero's welcome, with supporters chanting "We dig the Doog".

Wayne Armstrong, a 22-year-old painter and decorator from Willenhall, was delighted.

"I followed every minute of the battle for Wolves and now they have been saved, I think we expect them to prove to us that they were worth saving. We expect big things from them from now on."

Roy Watts, 49, of Compton, said: "If Wolves had gone under it would have been like losing a member of the family. The Wolves are part of our heritage and they are the only thing that keeps Wolverhampton on the map."

Mr Watts had high hopes for Dougan's plans for the club.

"Derek Dougan will be good for the club and if anyone can take them to the top of the league, he can."

Leighton Gandy, 17, of Ashmore Park, said: "We certainly do dig the Doog. I heaved a big sigh of relief when he came through for the Wolves."

But the real test of public opinion would come at the ticket office – and fans voted with their wallets. While falling attendances had played a big role in Wolves' collapse the previous season, the initial reaction could scarcely have been better. More than £3,000 worth of season tickets were sold in just four hours of the Dougan takeover being announced.

Derek Dougan lapped up the limelight as he greeted fans ahead of the first game of the new season against Blackburn Rovers at Molineux.

Face the crowd. Derek Dougan, back at Molineux as chairman and chief executive get the fans' view in the North Bank on the opening day of the 1982-83 season when Wolves beat Blackburn 2-1

After waving to the 15,605-strong crowd from the touchline, he went on a walkabout, joining them on the North and South Banks, before mingling inside the enclosure.

On the pitch, Simon Garner put Rovers ahead in the 23rd minute, but two second-half goals from Mel Eves saw Wolves collect all three points, wrapping up a dream start to the new season.

The victory was all the sweeter for the fact that it had been achieved without star forward Gray, who was out with an arm injury.

Wednesbury-born striker Eves admitted after the game: "Everyone was a little bit nervous, because we had to produce something to match the occasion.

"The senior players probably had more responsibility. They had to bring the kids through and I think we managed to do that."

He added that the Dougan takeover had done much to restore morale to the club.

"Derek Dougan has been through the mill himself and he knows how to treat us sympathetically. Now we all feel wanted."

Goalless draws against Chelsea and Leeds United followed, and while these did not exactly set the pulses racing, Hawkins was pleased with his side's unbeaten start to the season which left them in fifth place after three games.

"Something we cannot overlook is the fact that players like Mick Matthews, Peter Daniel, Gordon Smith and Andy Gray missed most of the pre-season games and are still not fully match fit.

"When they do reach their peak I think we will see a big improvement."

And if Wolves had seemed a little shot-shy in their first three games of the season, Hawkins’s men hit back with a vengeance in their next game, putting five goals past Charlton Athletic without reply beneath the floodlights at Molineux. A 2-0 victory over Barnsley the following Saturday left Wolves top of the Second Division after five games, unbeaten and having conceded just a single goal. Happy days were back at Molineux it seemed.

Always the master showman, Dougan put in a barn-storming performance when he held a 'meet the fans' night at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

More than 2,000 turned out for the question-and-answer session.

"Dougan was greeted with a rapturous reception reminiscent of the days when he wore a Wolves shirt and was the idol of the terraces," wrote Express & Star sports reporter David Harrison.

The former striker asked fans to tell him and his team of any 'niggles and grievances', and pledged: "If I don't comment or give you 50 per cent of the things that you have suggested, then I couldn't possibly face you in 12 months' time. Give us your support for a year, and judge us after that.

"We have taken the first step and created the miracle by keeping Wolves alive. Now it's up to you to take the second step and get behind us."

John Ireland, appearing on a Wolves stage for the first time since he was ousted by Marshall seven years ago, paid tribute to the man he had signed from Leicester City as a player.

"Derek has played some wonderful games and scored some marvellous goals, but he has never scored a better one than when he reached an agreement to save the club with only three minutes to spare," he said.

"I would like to put on record my personal appreciation for the tremendous effort these young fellows have put in to keep Wolves alive."

And when everyone thought the evening couldn't have gone any better, Dougan pulled off another PR masterstroke when he charmed a North Bank fan who had rattled off a list of detailed questions.

"Is there anything else you want," Dougan joked.

"Yes, I'd like your tie," the fan replied. So Dougan took off his Christian Dior tie and presented it to the fan. The Irishman was nothing if not master of the Blarney.