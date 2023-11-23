Broken manhole causes morning delays as road closed near college

The warning comes as drivers report of a damaged manhole cover on A41 Wellington Road, Bilston, near the college.

If hit or fallen into, the manhole covers and the manholes themselves can cause significant damage to vehicles and pedestrians.

West Midlands Roads said: "A41 Wellington Road, Bilston. Damaged manhole cover near the college. The road closed southbound (towards Moxley) after Stowheath Lane.

"Expect possible delays through the morning peak."