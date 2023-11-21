Police called to Wolverhampton home after First World War artillery shell discovered in belongings

Officers went to the property on Bridgnorth Road at 10am on Monday.

Explosive ordnance disposal experts were called in who confirmed the device was inert and it was removed for safe disposal.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a home on Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, at around 10am yesterday, after a suspect World War 1 shell was discovered amongst belongings.

"Officers attended and Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts were called in who confirmed the device was inert and it was removed for safe disposal."