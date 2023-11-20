Wolverhampton speedway fans dismay as stand taken down at beloved Monmore Green

It is another blow for the club who have been kicked out of the historic venue where they have raced since 1928 and means they will not be active in the sport at least for the next season.

A photograph on the Wolves Speedway Facebook page shows pallets of metal stacked up in the car park of the stadium, where they are expected to be transported to Scunthorpe and used at the club's Eddie Wright Raceway.

Many Wolves fans and followers of other clubs commented underneath the photograph including Chris Turner who said: " Always a good spot I’ll miss the place so badly. Nearly 40 years of memories and Andy Lockett who said: "We need some positive news – really hitting home now with the leagues all fixed up for next year."

Swindon speedway fan Chris Cooper said: "My heart goes out to all you Wolves fans, Swindon myself so know where you're at this is the longest closed season there has ever been."

Brendan O'Connor commented: "Sad but at least it’s going to a good home and to be enjoyed in the speedway community."

The final meeting at the Monmore track, which will now be used exclusively for greyhound racing, was held in October, with many fans in tears and expressing their anger and dismay at stadium owner Entain Group's decision to pull the plug on speedway.

The Express and Star have reached out to Entain for comment on the demolition of the grandstand at Monmore.