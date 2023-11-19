Wolverhampton gospel group get the seal of approval from singing superstar Tom Jones

AV4C (Anointed Voices 4 Christ) sailed through the blind auditions of The Voice UK after getting the nod from the legendary crooner.

He was the first judge to turn around as they performed in front of an audience of millions on the popular ITV show and they will now go on to the call backs round as part of his team.

Sisters Shay, Crystal and Nush Ramsey and cousins Tash Samuels and Tish Jackson all aged in their 30s are members of the band and all regularly meet and perform at Word of Spirit and Life Baptist Church, in George Street.

Shay said they were particularly delighted to be chosen by Tom Jones as he was the one they wanted to give them approval.

She said: "He is a legend in terms of music and the show as he has been on it the longest. To go through like that was wonderful and we have had loads of messages of congratulations since.

"There are some further rounds of blind auditions then the call back round and we are waiting to hear when we will go to the studio and film that. But just to get this far is great and it was so much fun to watch ourselves on television and realise there could be an audience of millions doing so as well."

It's not the first time members of the group have appeared on television though – in 2018 the ladies were part of B Positive Choir that made it to the live finals of Britain's Got Talent after being set up by the NHS to raise awareness and increase blood donors from the black community.