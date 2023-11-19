Express & Star
12 adorable cats near the Black Country waiting for their forever home

Cats Protection has dozens of adorable kittens waiting for their forever home.

By Lauren Hill
Published
Skye

Some of the cats must be rehomed with another, such as a sibling, while others prefer to be the only animal in the house. Some of them get along with other cats and even dogs too.

Families hoping to adopt a cat are advised that some cats are not able to live in a home with young children, due to lack of training, anxiety or behavioural difficulties.

Here are all of the cats in the region that are up for adoption by a caring new owner.

Tabby

Tabby

Age: Four months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Tiddy

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Tiddy

Tiddy

Age: Four months

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Tabby

Indoor or outdoor: Indoor

Splodge

Splodge

Age: Two

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone or with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Angel

Angel

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Billy

Billy

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Bobby

Bobby

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Amber

Amber

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Holly

Holly

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Seren

Seren

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Skye

Skye

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Jade

Jade

Age: 12 weeks

Gender: Female

Rehome with: Alone, but can live with other cats

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

Ginger

Ginger

Age: Four

Gender: Male

Rehome with: Alone, no cats or dogs

Indoor or outdoor: Both required

To find out more or to adopt a cat, visit https://www.cats.org.uk/.

