Wolverhampton road to close for today's Christmas lights switch-on

A main road is set to close this weekend in preparation for a major Christmas event.

By Daniel Walton
Christmas lights, at Queen Square, Wolverhampton

National Express West Midlands has announced that Wolverhampton's Queen Square and Lichfield Street will both close on Saturday in preparation for the Christmas lights switch-on event.

Both roads are set to close from 7.30am until approximately 10pm, with bus diversions being put into place for those travelling through the city centre.

National Express West Midlands said: "On Saturday, November 18, from 7.30am until 10pm approximately, Queen Square and Lichfield Street will be closed for the Christmas lights switch-on event to take place.

"During this time, services 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 10/10A, 15, 16, 61 & 62/62A will be diverted."

The group has asked anyone travelling by public transport on the day to check ahead, offering a full list of diversions on their website.

For more information, and the diversions to take place, visit nxbus.co.uk/west-midlands/service-updates/wolverhampton-christmas-lights-switch-on-event.

