Wolverhampton road to close for today's Christmas lights switch-on

National Express West Midlands has announced that Wolverhampton's Queen Square and Lichfield Street will both close on Saturday in preparation for the Christmas lights switch-on event.

Both roads are set to close from 7.30am until approximately 10pm, with bus diversions being put into place for those travelling through the city centre.

National Express West Midlands said: "On Saturday, November 18, from 7.30am until 10pm approximately, Queen Square and Lichfield Street will be closed for the Christmas lights switch-on event to take place.

"During this time, services 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 10/10A, 15, 16, 61 & 62/62A will be diverted."

The group has asked anyone travelling by public transport on the day to check ahead, offering a full list of diversions on their website.

For more information, and the diversions to take place, visit nxbus.co.uk/west-midlands/service-updates/wolverhampton-christmas-lights-switch-on-event.