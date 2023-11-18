Road closures in Wolverhampton, Halesowen and Langley today for Christmas light switch-ons

Wolverhampton city centre and Halesowen and Langley town centres will be closing off roads to allow for thousands of people to come along to celebrate the official lighting of the Christmas Lights and displays.

In Wolverhampton, Queens Square and Lichfield Street have been closed to allow for the festivities around the square, with the light switch on set for 6pm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Christmas Light switch on event in Wolverhampton city centre today.

"Lichfield Street and Queens Square will be closed. Bear in mind if attending events tonight at The Halls Wolves."

In Langley, the High Street is expected to be closed from 4pm to 8.30pm for the lights switch on.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Christmas Light switch-on event tonight in Langley.

"The High Street in Langley will be closed from 4pm until 8.30pm."

Finally, Halesowen has seen Hagley Road, Summer Hill, Great Cornbow and Bull Ring closed since 7am and each road is expected to be closed until 7pm for the switch on event.

A spokesman for Dudley Council said: "Hagley Road, Summer Hill, Great Cornbow and Bull Ring, Halesowen will be closed on November 18 from 7am to 7pm for the Halesowen Christmas Lights event.

"The extent of the restriction will be Hagley Road from Queensway roundabout to Summer Hill, Summer Hill the entire length, Great Cornbow from Hagley Street to Bull Ring and Bull Ring from Great Cornbow to Birmingham Street."