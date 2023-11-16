Historic building housing private club on market for £595k

The freehold property at 14 Bond Street, which is tucked away on the cobbled streets near to St John's Church, is available for offers based on £595,000.

The ground floor has a 2,300 sq ft bar room restored to the highest standards, a catering kitchen and external terrace, plus four self-contained refurbished flats above.

James Mattin, managing director of Bond Wolfe, explained that the building was once owned by Sir Henry Cosmo Bonsor, a former brewer and politician who sat in the House of Commons from 1885 to 1900.

Mr Mattin said: “This is a fully restored and attractive Georgian property steeped in history and sympathetically restored to an impeccable standard throughout.

“The attention to detail can be seen by the level of workmanship and the quality of the fixtures and fittings, including a striking oak topped central bar server, with fixed booths and tables throughout.

“The ground floor has benefited from significant investment and is a turnkey licensed bar with commercial kitchen and external terrace.

“To the first and second floors there are four one and two-bedroomed self-contained apartments refurbished to an equally high level.

“These have proved an excellent and consistent source of revenue through short-term lets via portals such as Airbnb.

“The apartments are accessed separately and have exposed beams, numerous other character features, plus facilities including keyless entry, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, spacious living rooms and walk-in showers.”