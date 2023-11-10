Black Country schools and colleges pay their respects to the fallen at services and parades ahead of Remembrance Day

Students at City of Wolverhampton College honoured those who suffered or died at war in a Remembrance parade on Friday.

Students from five detachments, who are studying for qualifications in uniformed public services, held the service at the college's Wellington Road Campus in Bilston.

The students, wearing their college-branded uniforms and remembrance poppies, formed up in the college quadrangle and two standard bearers paraded in the union jack and college flag.

The Remembrance service at City of Wolverhampton College

The service included a reading of the Ode of Remembrance by a health and social care student, which was read in Italian by an IT student, before the assembled company was called to attention for a two-minute silence at 11am.

Student Abigail Spencer, aged 17, who is studying for a level three diploma in protective services and wants to be a police officer, said: "It is an honour to remember those who fought for us and good that, as part of the college, we have the opportunity to take part in such an important occasion."

The Remembrance service at City of Wolverhampton College

The Remembrance service at City of Wolverhampton College

Students, apprentices and staff from across the college attended the service.

At Brownhills Ormiston Academy, students and staff also came together to remember the sacrifice of the armed forces community with a reflective service and wreath-laying.

The Brownhills academy has held an annual Remembrance Day Service for more than 30 years to remember the service men and women who lost their lives during the First World War and in all other wars since.

Those taking part in the remembrance service included all staff and students from the school, representatives from the armed forces, school governors and the executive central team from the academy’s sponsoring trust – Ormiston Academies Trust (OAT).

Brownhills Ormiston Academy held a Remembrance Day service

Alongside this, representatives from the Royal British Legion, their families and veterans were a central part of the service, and MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, Wendy Morton, also attended to pay her respects with the community.

Those attending gathered in the academy’s sports hall to hear poems and readings which honour all those who have given their lives to defend peace and freedom.

Alongside students from the combined cadet force, a music teacher at the academy played the Last Post, one of the most distinctive military bugle calls which signifies the end of end of the day’s activities and is sounded at military funerals to indicate that the soldier has gone to his final rest.

Brownhills Ormiston Academy held a Remembrance Day service

The service closed with local cadets taking the salute and escorting wreaths to the memorial plaque in the Remembrance Quad, which remembers the names of former Brownhills students who died in the First World War.

Ross Doodson, assistant principal at Brownhills Ormiston Academy, said: “This is truly Brownhills Ormiston Academy at its best; students, staff and members of our community coming together to pay their respects, and honour those that have lost their lives in conflict. We are very proud to uphold this tradition.”

Pupils from Landywood Primary School delivered handcrafted poppies to Waters Edge Care Home

Residents of Waters Edge Care Home, Great Wyrley, were also visited by pupils from Landywood Primary School on Friday.

The children delivered handcrafted poppies to contribute to the displays in the care home.

In the weeks leading up to the event, pupils spent time carefully crafting the beautiful flowers whilst learning about the importance of Remembrance Day and the history behind it.

Headteacher, Andrew Clewer, said: “Remembrance Day is an important event in our school calendar and we do lots of activities to support children’s understanding of the history behind this significant day.

"Visiting Waters Edge Care Home and engaging with the older generation offers our children a unique learning experience. The memories shared by residents of their experiences of war are very powerful and reinforce the importance of Remembrance Day for the UK.

"We feel very fortunate to live in such a supportive community and thank the residents of Waters Edge for giving our pupils the opportunity to spend quality time with them.”

In the weeks leading up to the day, pupils created their own poppy displays in school and supported the Royal British Legion by selling poppies to teachers and classmates in the school hall.

Children also took part in a poignant whole school assembly, sharing poems and a prayer before falling silent for two minutes of reflection and remembrance.