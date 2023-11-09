From YTS to leader of Wolverhampton, history buff council leader talks plans for the future
Stephen Simkins is like a living, breathing encyclopaedia of Black Country history. He loves to go off at a tangent, reeling off tales about everything from the Bilston cholera epidemic of 1832, to the manufacture of the Tommy's helmets during the First World War.
By Mark Andrews

But while the new leader of Wolverhampton Council is passionately proud of the region's past, he knows it is the challenges facing its future by which he will be judged. Tighter budgets, inflation, a city centre suffering at the hands of changing shopping habits, and the growing cost of adult social care, have made for a bulging in-tray since he officially took office in September.