TV star Jay Blades returns to Wolverhampton charity event to keep a promise

Jay attended an event hosted by The Inner Wheel Club of Tettenhall, at The Pavilion in Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, having made a promise to one of the members after meeting at the Pride of Britain Awards two years ago.

The charity fundraiser event was held to raise money for the Beacon Centre for the Blind, and Base 25, a charity that supports young people.

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades visiting the Pavilion Club for an event held by The Inner Wheel Club of Tettenhall. Pictured, left, Kathy Roper,Lisa Cowley, Kathy Barnwell, Jay, Jason Dudley ,Stephanie Huntington and Harbinder Hare. Pictured Kathy Barnwell, President of the club.

Two hundred tickets were sold for the event, and they even had to upgrade to a bigger venue as the demand was so high.

Last year, £2,000 was raised for the MS Therapy Centre, and club member Christine Cox said that they have beaten that figure this year.

She said: "It all started two years ago when my mother Rosemary Cox won the lifetime achievement award at the Pride of Britain awards, and at the awards dinner, we met all of the celebrities including Jay.

"I asked him if he would attend a charity event - and he said that he would. He came last year, and we raised £2,000 last for the MS Therapy Centre.

"He agreed to come again this year, and we sold out our tickets in under a week.

"Everything went fantastic. The staff were fantastic, and we're all feeling very grateful.

"We do not know exactly how much money we have raised yet but we do know that we have beaten last year's record of £2,000.

"Our president Kathy Barnwell chose the charities this year.

"Initially we had asked Jay to make a speech but because of his dyslexia he prefers to have a question and answer type of format, so I interviewed him on the stage, and I would like to say that he is a fascinating man - truly inspirational.

"He was so charming, and kind. He made time for everybody, signing books, taking selfies - he is so generous with his time.

"I think he thoroughly enjoyed his time as he said that he will be returning next year too!"

The fundraising was done by ticket sales and a raffle on the day. Twelve Christmas hampers were on offer, and one special prize of a signed shirt from Jay Blades and his Repair Shop team.

The Inner Wheel Club of Tettenhall is a women's group that meets for friendship and charity.

They are women in action working together to make a difference and improve lives, giving humanitarian aid nationally and internationally.

The group meets on a monthly basis, and their objectives are to promote true friendships, and to foster international understanding.