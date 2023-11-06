Wolves Foundation holding first ever gala dinner

Wolves’ official club charity, which has grown substantially in recent years, is keen to take another step forward with the new annual event, taking place in Molineux’s Hayward Suite on Wednesday, added to the calendar.

It will be the inaugural gala dinner, for a charity which has been representing the football club and working in the heart of the city of Wolverhampton for over 30 years.

Starting out thanks to the generosity of Sir Jack Hayward, and drive and determination of Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint, the Football in the Community department became more active in the local area, before, under the stewardship of Steve Morgan, regular substantial donations were made via Wolves Aid, alongside becoming a registered charity.

And then, either side of a rebrand to Wolves Foundation, the arrival of Fosun as owners, and sustained Premier League football, has prompted increased visibility and substantial growth and influence abroad as well as at home.

“The Foundation has undergone a process of sustained growth during recent years, thanks to the hard work and dedication of a growing staff team and the support of the trustees, ambassadors and extensive list of partners, funders and donors,” says head of Wolves Foundation Will Clowes.

“This means we are now delivering over 40 unique projects – more than ever before – and are having more of an influence on people of all ages and abilities across Wolverhampton.

“Last calendar year we delivered over 800,000 hours of contact time to people in our community.

“All of this is only made possible thanks to a true team effort. We are fortunate to have a group of really talented and dedicated staff who care passionately about their work which is reflected in the quality of their delivery.

“We are also hugely appreciative of the close relationship with the club and the backing we receive from Jeff Shi, Gary O’Neil and the players, particularly with their attendance at our projects, which always creates such a positive impact.”

A contingent of first team players and staff will be in attendance on Wednesday night, along with key funders and donor patrons, whose investment helps the Foundation deliver such a wide range of projects.

There are also several awards which will be given out to Foundation participants and supporters who have gone above and beyond in the positive impact they have had on the charity or in the community.

These include some truly inspirational stories, very much following the Foundation’s key ambitions of creating opportunities and changing lives for people across the city.