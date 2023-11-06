Wolverhampton city centre tram services halted due to medical emergency

A medical emergency caused West Midlands Metro tram services to stop operating between The Royal and Wolverhampton Station due to the medical incident on Pipers Row in Wolverhampton City Centre.

West Midlands Metro posted on X (formerly Twitter), that due to a medical emergency on Pipers Row, trams are not currently operating between Wolverhampton Station and The Royal.

Normal services are now operating between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village, with the possibility of slight delays to the service.

Emergency services vehicles at the scene of the incident on Pipers Row, Wolverhampton

Emergency service vehicles attended the scene, including three from West Midlands Ambulance Service, and three police cars.

Due to the emergency and the emergency vehicles in the road, the West Midlands Metro Tram was reportedly stuck on Pipers Row.

The incident comes as there was also a medical emergency in the same area on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2pm, a medical emergency on Pipers Row caused the tram service between The Royal and Wolverhampton Station to be halted.