Plan to demolish blighted buildings in Wolverhampton for new 42 new homes

If successful there will be 42 new residential units to help with the housing shortage after the demolition of retail units in Drayton Street, Graiseley.

Nadeem Ahmad, under the company name Northern Gas Heating Limited, has applied to Wolverhampton Council to build the self-titled Nadeem House.

The design document supporting the application said: "The applications site is located on Drayton Street, Pearson Street and Bell Place, Graiseley.

"The site forms the end of an urban block and accommodates an open space where a building was destroyed by fire, a bathroom showroom and a youth training facility.

"The remainder of the urban block outside of the applicant’s ownership comprises industrial units and brick buildings. Some of which are barely occupied.

"To the south-west of the site is Graiseley Park which is well used by local residents for exercise and taking the air on nice days. The park is mature a significant local amenity.

"The site is bordered to the west, north and east by industrial and commercial property which is under-utilised and it is apparent that the nature of the area is set to change over the coming years due to ongoing decline and the redevelopment of sites for residential use.

The application proposals comprise the demolition of the buildings within the applicant’s ownership and the erection of a four-storey apartment block with basement parking. There will be a convenience store and a resident’s gymnasium to the busiest street frontage to provide a living façade at street level."

If successful the owners hope to build more homes and a bigger buildings in the future.

The application proposals comprise 19 two bed apartments, 18 one bed apartments and four studios. The basement provides parking for 37 spaces.

Residents can comment on the planning application until Tuesday, November 14. The application will be either passed or blocked before January, 2024.