The Wolves All Stars team. At the front is Jason Guy with wife Aimee Guy and children, Jonas Guy and Olivia Guy. The match is inspired by Olivia's health battle with a genetic disorder.

More than 300 people turned up to watch the Wolves All Stars play at the Bilston Town FC grounds against the FA Veterans, where they beat their rivals 2-1.

However, fundraising was the goal of the day, and the team will reveal on Monday how much they have raised for their three charities: the 1P36 Family Trust, the New Cross Hospital Neonatal Department, and Breast Cancer Now.

Chairman of the Wolves All Stars team, Jason Guy, said: "It was a brilliant day. Everyone dug so deep. There was a fantastic atmosphere and lots of local people came to support us.

"Sometimes it's difficult to get former players to attend because they live all over the country, but the turnout today was fantastic and we've raised so much money for the charities."

The team is supporting the 1P36 Family Trust because Jason's daughter, three-year-old Olivia, was born with the genetic disorder 1p36, which causes severe intellectual disability.

Olivia and her brother, Jonas, kicked off the 'Game for Olivia' by kicking a ball on the Bilston Town FC pitch, and Jason said: "She just loved it."

The match had the biggest appearance of former players - excluding testimonials - in history, with just under 30 former Wolves players attending as either players or spectators.

The former Wolves players who comprised the All Stars team were Matt Hill, Jody Craddock, Micky Holmes, Mel Eves, Colin Taylor, Paul Jones, Dennis Pearce, Tony Dinning, Adam Proudlock, Simon Osborn, Jackie Gallagher, Matt Forman, and Kevin Ashley.

The former players in attendance as spectators were Matt Murray, Carl Ikeme, Ally Robertson, Phil Parkes, Steve Daley, Gerry Taylor, Robbie Dennison, Seyi Olofinjana, Joe Jackson, Dale Rudge, Jon Purdie, Neil Edwards, and Colin Brazier.

A minute's silence was also held for England World Cup winner and Manchester United legend, Bobby Charlton.