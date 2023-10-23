Wolverhampton Council to hold talks on landmark Beatties building's future

Councillor Stephen Simkins, who took over as leader of the council last month, said the decline of the landmark building on the corner of Victoria Street and Darlington Street was a tragedy for the city.
The new leader of Wolverhampton Council says the authority intends to talk to receivers about the future of the empty Beatties building – but said the local authority was unlikely to step in with a rescue package.
