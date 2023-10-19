Wolves announce loyalty admittance rules for last ever Monmore Green speedway meeting

WOLVERHAMPTON JONATHAN HIPKISS 04/09/2023.Parrys International Wolverhampton Wolves Speedway have had their last league meeting at Monmore Green against Leicester Lions..Pictured Wolves rider Lean Flint,.

Tempers flared before the last ever league meeting at the stadium last month when hundreds of fans were locked out of of the semi-final due the unexpected size of the crowd.

Monday night promises to be emotional when Wolves bow out for at least a season at the We'll Meet Again meeting and the club have announced new entrance rules for the event.

A Wolves spokesman announced today: "From feedback we have received we have established an admission procedure for our final event.

"Loyalty admission for fans with tickets from this season are able to gain access from 6.30pm. General admission will commence from 7pm. Fans can join the relevant queues on arrival.

"We have taken on board feedback so this will enable all to celebrate our wonderful 95 year history. Thank you for your support, see you on Monday which will be an emotional night."

The meeting will not be streamed or on TV so the only chance fans will get to say goodbye to their beloved team and fellow supporters is by turning up on the night.

The Wolves spokesman added: "We do not sell online tickets, and this meeting isn’t being streamed. The only way to watch is live from the track.

"Please be aware of any scammers claiming to sell tickets and stream meetings."

Fan Philip Edmunds backed the club's stance on admission, he said: "That's great well done to all the team."

However, Allan Jolly is worried his brother will not get into to see the last race action at Monmore Green Stadium.

He said: "My brother who attends many meeting has not kept any tickets, but does have a VIP pass from the Masters testimonial, will this give him access?"

Wolfpack member Mary Wakelam advised Allan: "There will be a separate queue for ticket holders and non-ticket holders so should gain admission anyway, as long as he is early doors!"

The We'll Meet Again Trophy Meeting will see a Parrys International Wolves team take on a Wolves At Heart side.

The curtain is closing on Wolverhampton's love story with speedway after 95 years due to the owners of Ladbrokes Monmore Green Greyhound Stadium, Entain Group, evicting the club.

Despite breaking the hearts of thousands of sports fans the multinational betting company are sticking to their decision to stop speedway meetings, despite telling the Express & Star they do not plan to have an extra night's greyhound racing on Mondays.

Speedway fan Kevan Machan said: "This closure is disgusting."