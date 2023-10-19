The Beatties building should have been reborn in 2023 instead its the year fears became reality

The landmark Beatties building that was sold for £3 million. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

After gaining planning permission in March 2021 from Wolverhampton Council's planning committee its owners should have been close to unveiling 300 new apartments and retail space by now.

After House of Fraser announced in 2019 it could no longer run the sprawling department store at a profit a buyer was quickly found, SSYS Beatties Ltd are believed to have paid £3m.

However, this year has seen red flags turn into the concrete reality as the promised development has stalled and now we have confirmation developers SSYS Beatties Ltd have run out of money.

The doors closed to shoppers wanting retail therapy on the corner of Victoria Street and Darlington Street three years ago this month. And the prospect of a new generation being excited to a trip to the building which housed some of the finest goods in the Midlands seems a long way off.

This year started promisingly with another plan, to demolish Beatties multi-storey car park and Gorgeous nightclub for 145 luxury flats, passed in January. But the tumbleweeds soon began to blow across the building's present and future.

Instead of being reinvigorated, the Beatties building began looking more dilapidated by the month with no-sign of promised major refurbishments taking shape. It became so bad Wolverhampton Council was forced to issue an enforcement notice on the owners over the summer due to the landmark building falling into a state of disrepair.

Formed in 2019 to buy the iconic former department store, which used the be the jewel in the crown of Wolverhampton's city centre shopping with its Art Deco facade looking resplendent for nearly a century, SSYS Beatties talked the talk.

However, this week it was reported the company has entered receivership. They were called in by financial group Kseye Capital, which has loaned the budding developers a substantial loan.

London-based solicitor Pragnesh Modhwadia is the sole director of SSYS Beatties, which is one of 20 companies he is a director of, seven of which have had the receivers called in.

James Beattie launched the shop of the same name in 1877 and it became synonymous with Wolverhampton, House of Fraser took over in 2005, but to everyone it was still Beatties. As it is now, which makes its current plight even sadder.

There were warning signs from the beginning the historic Victorian building had its best days behind it, the refurbishment and switch to a majority residential building "lacked imagination" according to a councillor who saw the plans.

The new look building would see the rear upper part would converted into the apartments, whilst the lower part of the building will be kept for retail purposes.

Additional residential floors will be built on the existing building but the shop frontage will be retained and restored, with building work carried out “sensitively”.

However, with hindsight, another red flag warning happened. The owners said they would "be looking for support from the West Midlands Combined Authority" to help them complete their plans.