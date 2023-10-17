The singer, 50, sang I'm On Fire with the London Community Gospel Choir, while professional dancers Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones performed.
Hello everyone who was watching #Strictly tonight!— Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) October 15, 2023
In the entirety of my career, I’ve never EVER mimed a note.
Not once.
The slay is real people, note for note.🎤
However, some viewers were left unimpressed and accused her of miming.
My luvs I’m back on Strictly 😉!!— Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) October 15, 2023
Tune in to @bbcstrictly Results show tonight as I’ll be performing my new single
‘I’m On Fire’ with @LCGCtweets for the first time live on the telly!!! 🔥 📺
Excited for you all to see this!!!!
Tune in on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer at 7.15pm pic.twitter.com/k8GCMmFf6N
One TV watcher said: 'Why is she miming, badly at that and not in time!', while another said 'Somebody please teach Beverley Knight how to lip-sync!'.
Beverley replied: "Hello everyone who was watching #Strictly tonight! In the entirety of my career, I’ve never EVER mimed a note. Not once. The slay is real people, note for note."
She added that she had in fact performed the song twice for the studio audience, when it was pre-filmed on Saturday night.
Her fans soon hit back, with one saying: 'That good some people think you're miming!' while another added: "As if the current queen of soul would mime!"
