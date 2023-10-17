Beverley Knight

The singer, 50, sang I'm On Fire with the London Community Gospel Choir, while professional dancers Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones performed.

Hello everyone who was watching #Strictly tonight!

In the entirety of my career, I’ve never EVER mimed a note.

Not once.

The slay is real people, note for note.🎤 — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) October 15, 2023

However, some viewers were left unimpressed and accused her of miming.

My luvs I’m back on Strictly 😉!!

Tune in to @bbcstrictly Results show tonight as I’ll be performing my new single

‘I’m On Fire’ with @LCGCtweets for the first time live on the telly!!! 🔥 📺



Excited for you all to see this!!!!



Tune in on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer at 7.15pm pic.twitter.com/k8GCMmFf6N — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) October 15, 2023

One TV watcher said: 'Why is she miming, badly at that and not in time!', while another said 'Somebody please teach Beverley Knight how to lip-sync!'.

She added that she had in fact performed the song twice for the studio audience, when it was pre-filmed on Saturday night.

Her fans soon hit back, with one saying: 'That good some people think you're miming!' while another added: "As if the current queen of soul would mime!"