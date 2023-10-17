'I've never mined a note' – Beverley Knight hits back after accusations during Strictly Come Dancing results show performance

Wolverhampton's Beverley Knight has hit back after fans accused her of 'lip-syncing' during her performance on the Strictly Come Dancing results show on Sunday night.

The singer, 50, sang I'm On Fire with the London Community Gospel Choir, while professional dancers Gorka Marquez and Katya Jones performed.

However, some viewers were left unimpressed and accused her of miming.

One TV watcher said: 'Why is she miming, badly at that and not in time!', while another said 'Somebody please teach Beverley Knight how to lip-sync!'.

Beverley replied: "Hello everyone who was watching #Strictly tonight! In the entirety of my career, I’ve never EVER mimed a note. Not once. The slay is real people, note for note."

She added that she had in fact performed the song twice for the studio audience, when it was pre-filmed on Saturday night.

Her fans soon hit back, with one saying: 'That good some people think you're miming!' while another added: "As if the current queen of soul would mime!"

Jody Cundy was the third celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 following Sunday's dreaded dance off.

