Heavy cancellations and delays on trains between Birmingham and Wolverhampton due to incident

By Sunil Midda

There are delays on trains between Birmingham and Wolverhampton due to emergency services dealing with an incident.

Stock train image.

Disruptions to services including heavy cancellations are expected between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

Tickets for trains are being accepted on NX West Midlands buses, West Midlands Metro and Cross Country services.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

