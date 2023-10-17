Heavy cancellations and delays on trains between Birmingham and Wolverhampton due to incident

Disruptions to services including heavy cancellations are expected between Birmingham and Wolverhampton.
Tickets for trains are being accepted on NX West Midlands buses, West Midlands Metro and Cross Country services.
📣 #WMRUPDATE 1 Due to emergency services dealing with an incident— West Midlands Railway (@WestMidRailway) October 17, 2023
🛑 Delays between Birmingham - Wolverhampton.
ℹ Ticket acceptance in place with: NXWM Buses, WM Metro and Cross Country services.
⁉ Delayed by more than 15 mins? https://t.co/Vd6wmDeOII https://t.co/dg0EiM6gWI