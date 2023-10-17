Emergency Severn Trent roadworks causes delays in Wolverhampton

Google Street Map view where the roadworks are said to be taking place.

A temporary road closure is in place on The Holloway, Wolverhampton whilst Severn Trent emergency road works are taking place.

Three-way traffic lights are on Bridgnorth Road, and Henwood Road, with a diversion route in place.

The diversion is as follows: The Holloway, Church Road, Mount Road, Wightwick Bank, Bridgnorth Road, and vice versa.

Wolverhampton Council posted about the works on social media, and are set to be completed tomorrow (Wednesday)