Three men charged over conspiracy to steal scores of vehicles across Black Country and Staffordshire

Zacque Hazeldine, aged 28, from Willenhall; Darren Quilt, 27, from Norton Canes and Joshua Jackson, 21, from Oxley, were arrested in connection with the theft of Range Rover and Land Rovers over a period of almost three months.

They have now been charged and remanded to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Two other men, aged 19 and 25, have been bailed with conditions while inquiries continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Vehicle crime remains a priority for us as we do not underestimate the inconvenience and distress having a car stolen causes.

"Working closely with neighbouring forces and partners, we have a range of tactics at our disposal to tackle vehicle crime offenders, particularly those who commit crimes on a large scale.