Flooding causes Wolverhampton road to be closed

By Sunil Midda

A Wolverhampton road was closed this morning due to flooding, causing a bus service to be diverted.

Pattingham Road. Photo: Google
Pattingham Road. Photo: Google

Pattingham Road near Tettenhall has been closed due to flooding this morning.

National Express bus 10A has been diverted as a result to and from, with diversions via Jenny Walkers Lane, Bridgnorth Road and Clive Road.

Commuters have been advised to allow more time for their journeys due to the diversion.

