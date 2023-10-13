Flooding causes Wolverhampton road to be closed

Pattingham Road near Tettenhall has been closed due to flooding this morning.
National Express bus 10A has been diverted as a result to and from, with diversions via Jenny Walkers Lane, Bridgnorth Road and Clive Road.
Commuters have been advised to allow more time for their journeys due to the diversion.
⚠️Service Disruption⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) October 13, 2023
Congestion on Dudley Port due to a burst water main
🚌74 to/ from #Dudley is seeing delays
Allow more time for your journey
Apologies for any inconvenience caused