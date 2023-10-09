Trams suspended in Wolverhampton after car crash on metro route

A car crash on the West Midlands Metro route meant trams were suspended from Wolverhampton Station to Priestfield tonight.

Trams were suspended from Wolverhampton Railway Station

West Midlands Metro tweeted to warn users about the cancellation of trams at 6.30pm.

WM Metro tweeted: "Due to a road traffic collision, trams are unable to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton Station.

"Trams are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only. Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Passengers were urged to use bus services into or out of Wolverhampton city centre.

WM Metro tweeted: "Tram tickets and passes accepted on National Express West Midlands 79 bus."

However, by 7.15pm the line had been cleared.

WM Metro tweeted: "Trams are operating a normal service between Wolverhampton Station and Edgbaston Village.

"There may be some small delays while we reform the service. Thank you for your patience."

