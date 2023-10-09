Grotty Wolverhampton underpass set for makeover as funding for transformation is given

Part of the underpass at chapel Ash due to be regenerated by artists as part of the ROUNNDABOUT project

The underpass in Chapel Ash, Wolverhampton, will be transformed after The Asylum Art Gallery LTD was granted funding from Arts Council England, Wolverhampton City Council, and Wolverhampton Arts and Culture - as part of Wolverhampton council's cultural action zone and event.

An artist open call to is open until Wednesday, October 18, for three artists, who, during two-month residencies at Asylum Art Gallery, will create their own layers for the space; guided by community board members representing the residents of Wolverhampton.

The total amount of funding for the project totals £86,000.

Chapel Ash ROUNDABOUT Artist Open Call Logo

The year-long project will bring together three artists from the West Midlands to transform the Chapel Ash Roundabout for pedestrians. The aim is to drive footfall to the rest of the city, create a space that grows organically between the city structures, and invite creatives and communities to use the space for live music, poetry, and other performances during the artist residencies and beyond.

The three commissions are available for each artist at £4,000 each plus a production budget.

The organisers of the transformation said that anyone concerned about their tagging or graffiti work being covered during the commissioned work, then they should get in touch with The Asylum Art Gallery, and they will have a chat on how to support their work.

The company is also in talks with the council to regenerate a second underpass in the city.

There will also be a community-led unveiling of the space in May 2024 at the end of the artist residencies. In partnership with Wolverhampton Art Gallery, it will include a vibrant programme of live music and workshops before a film documenting the entire project will enter Wolverhampton Art Gallery from June until August 2024.

You can find out more about the artist open call and other events on The Asylum Art Gallery LTD’s website here plus keep up-to-date with information for local artists, musicians, and performers who want to use the space as the project develops.

This project has been generously funded by Arts Council England, part-funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and Wolverhampton Arts and Culture.