Wolverhampton man who opened cafe in his home town celebrates a year of living his business dream

Premium
By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

A homegrown Black Country entrepreneur who opened a cafe in the neighbourhood he grew up in has celebrated its one-year anniversary with a staff trip to Alton Towers.

Reece Lambert celebrates one year of his cafe in Wolverhampton, Reece's Cafe.
Reece Lambert celebrates one year of his cafe in Wolverhampton, Reece's Cafe.

Reece Lambert, owner of Reece's Cafe, marked the day of celebration this week with half-price sandwiches and free cheesecake for customers, and also took his staff out to Alton Towers to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News