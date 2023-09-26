Reece Lambert, owner of Reece's Cafe, marked the day of celebration this week with half-price sandwiches and free cheesecake for customers, and also took his staff out to Alton Towers to celebrate their one-year anniversary.
A homegrown Black Country entrepreneur who opened a cafe in the neighbourhood he grew up in has celebrated its one-year anniversary with a staff trip to Alton Towers.
