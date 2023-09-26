Comfy pub the inspiration for new poetry book

Nic Outterside with his new book "Bar room Scrawl"

"Bar Room Scrawl – Poems and Pints from the Starting Gate" is writer Nic Outterside’s 62nd book, and its publication coincides with the fifth anniversary of the opening of the micro-pub in Birches Barn Road in Wolverhampton, which has become a thriving community hub since its opening in October 2018.

The Gate, as locals call it, opened its doors in the premises of a former HSBC bank branch and made clever use of the old fittings, for instance using the former bank counter as the new bar and quickly became a popular local place to meet.

Despite the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on local businesses in 2020 and 2021, The Starting Gate survived as a refuge for many people.

Mr Outterside said the pub had a warming charm and friendly feeling to it.

He said: “It reminds me of the warm Miners Welfare clubs I once knew in Barnsley and the dominoes bars in Burton upon Trent.

“Small, friendly and welcoming. No fruit machines, no TV and no juke box. Just people, laughter and chatter, and a pub quiz once a month, and brilliant beer!

“It’s an oasis, a community centre and a place to meet friends and catch up on the week’s gossip.”

The Starting Gate has formed part of Mr Outterside's life since moving to Wolverhampton in January 2015, after a life change from a nervous breakdown caused him to leave a career in newspaper and magazine journalism.

He said it helped him to start putting his thoughts to paper and begin publishing books.

He said: “The move to a strange place where everyone seemed to sound like Noddy Holder was both terrifying and exciting. My inner anxiety reached a new plateau.

“I sought medical help in coming to terms with everything, when my GP suggested I begin a cathartic exercise in writing about the events which led to the breakdown.

“After about six months of mapping out my life I often retreated to writing stream of consciousness poetry.

“In October 2014, I had made enough of these poetic ramblings to fill a book. And I then decided to publish my first book, titled The Hill – Songs and Poems of Darkness and Light.

"I was then gobsmacked at how my book – which sold over 200 copies – was received."

Mr Outterside said that every poem in the new book was either conceived, inspired or written within The Starting Gate.

He said: “My book is populated with the characters I have met in the pub.

“And by the way, I have discovered during the past eight years that only Noddy Holder sounds like Noddy Holder.”