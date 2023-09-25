Wolves last ever Monmore Green Stadium speedway meeting could be tonight

A final goodbye? Wolves could have their last race ever at Monmore Green Stadium tonight

However, Wolves improbable bitter-sweet sporting fairytale of winning the Championship in the year they are made homeless is still on.

The first leg of the semi-final against Sheffield will be the final speedway action at the stadium after nearly a century of meetings if Wolves lose the second tie next week.

After a season of success on the track and bumper crowds Wolves are favourites to qualify for the final of what will be their final meeting for at least two years.

The club announced they will not be racing next year, despite persistent rumours they might race in Perry Barr, the home of the Brummies, next year.

Entain, the betting corporation who have scrapped generations of sporting memories in favour of another night of greyhound racing which plunders betting addicts' bank accounts, have again confirmed it will not relent on the decision to evict Wolves.

Tonight's meeting is expected to have the biggest crowd for years and emotions will run high and friends who have stood side by side for decades will bade farewell to each other.

Wolves face a Sheffield side who dumped them out of the competition at this stage last year but fans expect a much closer contest this time around.

The two teams have already met six times so far this season with a total of just two points separating them in their regular league and Knockout Cup meetings with both sides racing to sizeable home victories on all occasions.

Wolverhampton have hit at least 50 points in each of Sheffield’s visits to the Black Country so far this year and promoter Chris Van Straaten is looking for something similar once again on Monday.

Wolves owner Chris Van Straaten said: "It goes without saying that we would like to establish a healthy lead to take into the second leg,” he said.

“For me though, the team that Sheffield will be putting out hasn’t made them any weaker."

He added: “They’ve made some good signings and they’ve got at least one adequate guest coming into their team.

“We are feeling good though and we’ve got one or two riders in particular coming into form at just the right time - but it’s what the team do overall and collectively that matters most though.”