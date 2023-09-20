MP Stuart Anderson takes part in a tour around the Aldersley Road Fibre Exchange as part of a £50m fibre network project

With the construction of Wolverhampton's full-fibre network underway, MP Stuart Anderson was invited to take a tour of the Aldersley Road Fibre Exchange to look over the project.

During the visit, representatives of CityFibre and their build partner, Callan Connect, introduced Stuart Anderson and Councillor Sohail Khan to full-fibre digital infrastructure and provided a demonstration of the typical build process, including excavation and reinstatement.

The full fibre connection hopes to give Wolverhampton residents 'lightning fast speeds' and 'near limitless bandwidth'.

Bashir Ahmed, partnership manager for Wolverhampton at CityFibre, said: "It was a pleasure to have Stuart Anderson MP join us in Wolverhampton to show him the work we have been doing across the city to deliver a state-of-the-art network that will future-proof its digital foundations.

"According to recent Hatch research, in Wolverhampton alone, our full-fibre network is expected to unlock £222 million in productivity and innovation, as well as deliver a £144 million increase in house value.

"It’s really exciting to see the network grow with more addresses going live day by day. We cannot wait to see how the city will benefit in the years to come."

Commenting on the progress of the £50m project, Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: "It was brilliant to get a behind-the-scenes look at the work CityFibre is doing to grow the network in the local area.

"The demonstrations of the build process were incredibly insightful and it was great to see the steps we are taking to improve our digital infrastructure in Wolverhampton. Investing in technology such as this will make a monumental difference to residents and businesses throughout the city."

As the network is completed in each neighbourhood, CityFibre will designate the homes 'ready for service', which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband when they go live in their area.