Three arrested after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Police cordon in Merridale, Wolverhampton.

The 16-year-old victim was found with stab injuries in Warnford Walk, Wolverhampton, at just after 4.30pm on Monday.

Officers who attended the address gave CPR and he was treated by paramedics but the teenager was declared dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by specialist officers and are being updated as a murder investigation continues today.

On Tuesday morning, three men were arrested - two both aged 22, on suspicion of murder and one, aged 39, on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They remain in custody as inquiries continue.

An air ambulance was seen landing on a field near to Fareham Crescent in the Merry Hill area of the city on Monday evening.

Strathfield Walk remains sealed off in parts and Fareham Crescent. Residents living inside the cordoned off area are being escorted out of the area by police if they wish to leave the house.