Sadness as voice of Wolves speedway Peter Morrish dies after short illness

Peter Morrish with Wolves rider Lewis Blackbird

The Monmore Green Stadium announcer was part of the Wolves presentation team on race nights for more than 30 years.

Wolves Speedway paid tribute to Peter who was known for his friendly banter and beloved role in the team.

A spokesman said: "Everyone at Wolverhampton Speedway is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of racenight announcer Peter Morrish after a short illness.

"Peter was a part of Wolves’ presentation team at Monmore Green for over 30 years and was known for his friendly banter with Ian ‘Porky’ Jones in between reading out race results and line-up changes."

As well being part of his beloved Wolves set up Peter also contributed to the British Speedway team.

The spokesman added: "Peter was also a key member of British Speedway’s backroom team for many, many years providing in-depth statistics and he also held the role of National League Co-Ordinator."

There will be a on track tribute to Peter during what could be Wolves last ever meeting at Monmore Green Stadium during the play off semi-final.

Wolves added: "Our thoughts are with Peter’s family and friends and the Club will pay tribute to him prior to the play-off semi-final against Sheffield on Monday, September 25."

Another online tribute remembered Peter's relationship with his co-commentator.

The tribute, from Wolves staff, said: "While he may no longer be with us in person, his spirit will continue to reside in the hearts of all those whose lives he touched. Rest in peace, Peter Morrish.