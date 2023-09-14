Jury finds Bentley driver not guilty of killing two young brothers in Birmingham New Road crash

Premium
By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A Bentley driver has been found not guilty of causing the deaths of two young brothers after he was accused of racing with another motorist who crashed into the victims’ car.

Sanjay Singh, aged 10, and his brother Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months were killed in the crash
Sanjay Singh, aged 10, and his brother Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months were killed in the crash

Hamza Shahid denied taking part in a “catastrophic” race with an Audi A3 which crashed at traffic lights in Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019, killing Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News