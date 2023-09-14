Jury finds Bentley driver not guilty of killing two young brothers in Birmingham New Road crash

Hamza Shahid denied taking part in a “catastrophic” race with an Audi A3 which crashed at traffic lights in Wolverhampton’s Birmingham New Road in March 2019, killing Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his 10-year-old brother Sanjay.
A Bentley driver has been found not guilty of causing the deaths of two young brothers after he was accused of racing with another motorist who crashed into the victims’ car.
