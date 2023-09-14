CCTV of Audi travelling at around 92mph in a 40mph zone seconds before crash killing two young brothers

Footage played to the court from the Birmingham New Road crash

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, died instantly when their mother's BMW was hit by an Audi travelling at high speeds on the Birmingham New Road, Parkfield, at 8.45pm on March 14, 2019.

Their mother Arathi Nahar was seriously injured in the crash and was told later by her hospital bed that her sons had been killed.

The Audi driver, 27-year-old Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, of Pershore Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham, had already admitted causing the deaths and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after the crash.

Today, Bentley driver Hamza Shahid was found not guilty of causing the deaths of the two young brothers after he was accused of racing with Sullaiman Khan, the Audi driver, who crashed into the victims’ car.

The trial heard Mrs Nahar, driving home to Sedgley in her BMW, had "no chance" of avoiding a deadly collision on the Birmingham New Road.

The prosecution had alleged that strangers Sullaiman Khan and Mr Shahid were involved in a "spontaneous race" before the former's Audi A3 smashed into the BMW at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue.

The road was closed for approximately six hours while forensic collision investigators examined the scene

Her car was propelled onto the pavement and hurtled into metal railings, killing the two children outright and causing "catastrophic" injury for Mrs Nahar

One woman told how she felt 'a rush of wind' as the Audi travelled past her, describing the speed as "off the scale."

In evidence during his trial, communications worker Shahid denied taking part in any “competitive driving” and said he was not responsible in any way for the crash, and was overtaken by the Audi whilst driving at 50mph.

The driver of the Audi, Sullaiman Khan, and the passenger made off from the scene.

A Blue Audi A3 and a White Bentley crashed with a White 3 series BMW carrying the victims

The jury also considered a charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice brought against three other defendants, who were all accused of having tried to cover up Khan’s involvement.

Mohammed Adil Khan, 35, of East Drive, Edgbaston, and Rashane Henry, 32, of Fairway Green, Bilston, Wolverhampton, denied any wrongdoing and were found not guilty by the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.

Mohammed Asim Khan, 34, of Shaftmoor Lane, Hall Green, Birmingham, was found guilty by the jury on a charge of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.