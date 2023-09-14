Audi driver who killed two young brothers in Wolverhampton death crash

Mohammed Sulaiman Khan

Mohammed Sullaiman Khan had already admitted being behind the wheel of the high powered car doing speeds of up to 70mph when it crashed into a BMW driven by the mother of Pawanveer Signh, aged just 23 months and his ten-year-old brother Sanjay. They were killed outright and their mother critically injured.

The court case over the crash, which happened at traffic lights at the junction of Lawnswood Avenue at around 8.45pm on March 14, 2019 reached it's conclusion today.

Hamza Shahid, the driver of the Bentley which police said was racing with the Audi was found not guilty of causing the deaths of the two brothers, from Sedgley.

But jurors convicted one of Sullaiman Khan’s brothers, Mohammed Asim Khan, aged 34, of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice following the crash.

Another brother, lawyer Mohammed Adil Khan, 35, was found not guilty of the same charge.

Speaking after the case, DC Karl Davies, from West Midlands Polices's Serious Collision Investigation Unit who led the enquiries, said: "Our duty was to Sanjay and Pawanveer and to their family, who have been so brave throughout.

"It is awful, almost beyond words, for two young brothers to be killed in such a dreadful collision."