Claims of a cover up over Wolverhampton death crash are 'an insult to common sense' – defence tells jury

Pawanveer Singh, aged 23 months, and his brother Sanjay, aged 10, were in their mother's BMW on Wolverhampton's Birmingham New Road at 8.45pm on March 14, 2019, when an Audi car ploughed into them.
The jury in the case of the death of two young brothers who died in a crash in Wolverhampton have been told the claim that the driver's brother deliberately helped him cover up the accident is "an insult to common sense".
