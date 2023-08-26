Bumper crowd expected for Wolves last ever Bank Holiday meeting at Monmore Green

Entain are not renewing Wolves speedway lease

A bumper crowd is expected to see the crunch fixture against Sheffield Tigers. Attendances have been up ever since the bombshell news in April Entain Group would not let Wolves race at Monmore Green Stadium next season. .

Off the track, the bad news galvanised the fans in their desire and determination to keep the club alive and on the shale Wolves have been rolling back the years and have been challenging at the top of the Premiership.

Now with two rounds to go Wolves lie second, with the top four teams qualifying for the play-offs which will decide this year's champion.

Currently there are five teams separated by four points between second and fifth place, one of which will miss out on the play-offs.

If Wolves win against Sheffield, who they lost against last time out, on Monday night they will book a ticket to the post season party, If Wolves fail then the last ever home speedway meeting could be on Monday, September 4, against Leicester Lions.

The Parry International sponsored team finish the season in the Steel City, Sheffield, on Thursday, September 7. A huge number of Wolves supporters are expected to make the trip up north to mark what could be the club's last ever meeting.

Generations of speedway have enjoyed watching Wolves at Monmore Green Stadium since 1928 but despite the international outcry gambling company Entain's shows no sign of reversing its decision to ban speedway.

Dedicated fans are trying to enjoy the action on the track but know the team might not even be in existence next year.

Alison Hartshorne took her children away to Sheffield to support Wolves. She said: "Speedway means so much to them. It’s so hard on them not knowing what the future holds, but we’re trying to enjoy every meeting and making some great memories."

Since Entain's decision it has emerged fellow gambling giants Arena Racing Company are planning to build a greyhound track at Wolverhampton Racecourse, Dunstall Park, as Perry Barr Greyhound Stadium, where the Birmingham Brummies race, is earmarked for housing.

The Save Wolves Speedway campaign will be visible at today's Speedway Riders Championship at the Ecco Arena, Redcar. Wolfpack member Samantha Lorriman ordered a brand new 'Save Wolves Speedway' banner which should easily be visible on television.

She said: "My banner arrived for the SGP next week and it's pretty big so hopefully it will be seen."

The Save Wolves Speedway being taken to the riders championship

Wolves have another chance to make sure of their own progression in Monday’s Round 2 fixture against the Tigers (8pm) at Monmore, where a win will be enough to put them out of Ipswich’s reach.

Supporters group The Wolfpack have organised a fundraising evening on Thursday, August 31, at The Cleveland Arms, Stowheath Lane. American speedway stars Greg Hancock and Lance King will be discussing their careers on stage.

Promoter William Anderson said: "Having both Lance King and Greg Hancock is huge for the pub. They are both iconic figures in the speedway world and always have plenty to say."

He added: "We had Greg here last year and he was excellent value for money. Having them both together on stage on August 31 will sure be a great night and a large audience is expected."

Tickets are also on sale for the Wolfpack's End of Season Party on Sunday, October 29, at Jones Road Working Men's Club which includes an awards night and disco. Ian 'Porky' Jones will be hosting the night and interviewing speedway stars on stage.