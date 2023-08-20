Chants about the Crooked House ring around Molineux during defeat

Craig Dawson of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion at Molineux on August 19

A group of fans had planned to sing "God Save Our Crooked House" during the game.

However, the team's dismal defeat to Brighton 4-1 led to some fans saying the 'team fell apart like the Crooked House'.

The fire and demolition of the pub has become a national story with people across the country lamenting its demise.

However, Wolves podcast host Nathan Judah was not impressed.

Still smarting at the defeat, he said: "Thought this day couldn’t get much worse, but just heard a ‘crooked house’ chant behind me #wwfc."