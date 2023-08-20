Chants about the Crooked House ring around Molineux during defeat

By Adam SmithWolverhampton

Chants about the demise of the Crooked House rang around Molineux during Wolves defeat to Brighton.

Craig Dawson of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks dejected during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion at Molineux on August 19
A group of fans had planned to sing "God Save Our Crooked House" during the game.

However, the team's dismal defeat to Brighton 4-1 led to some fans saying the 'team fell apart like the Crooked House'.

The fire and demolition of the pub has become a national story with people across the country lamenting its demise.

However, Wolves podcast host Nathan Judah was not impressed.

Still smarting at the defeat, he said: "Thought this day couldn’t get much worse, but just heard a ‘crooked house’ chant behind me #wwfc."

However, Dave said on Twitter: "Unless that came from the Brighton fans that’s actually made my day so far and even if it did it might still make my day."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

