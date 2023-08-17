Plans for 19 new homes on site of former school

The disused site of the former Daisy Bank Community Centre in Ash Street, Bilston. Photo: Google Street View

WV Living, the local authority’s housing company, has applied for the development on a stretch of land in Ash Street, Bradley, previously occupied by Daisy Bank Community Centre which was demolished earlier this year after falling into disrepair.

The building operated as a school that also housed a popular community centre until 2013, when it was closed down by the council as part of a cost-cutting scheme to merge libraries and community venues across the city.

It was sold to WV Living in 2020 and initially earmarked for between 22 and 24 homes.

A statement from Maber Architects submitted alongside the plans said: “The proposal is for 19 high-quality two, three and four-bedroom homes – five of which will be affordable homes for rent.

“Permission is also being sought for alterations to the landscape in order to create secure enclosed gardens to the rear of the properties, alongside associated highways, parking, waste management and new boundary treatment works.

“It is anticipated that the proposed development will greatly improve the site visually. It will be completely landscaped and this will help reduce antisocial behaviour in the area.”

The plans submitted are for 8 two-bedroom homes, seven three-bedroom homes and four five-bedroom homes. Five of these will be for affordable rent.