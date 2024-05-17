'VAR should go – unless we use it intelligently!': Fans react as Wolves call to scrap system

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Clubs will vote on its future use in the top flight after Gary O'Neil's men were left on the wrong side of a number of contentious decisions this season, prompting Wolves to call for action.

We took to the streets of Wolverhampton city centre to ask those if they think the controversial referee system should be axed.

Michael and Shirley Price, from Willenhall, said: "I think it should go. I don't think it causes too many issues and when there is a stoppage for it, it takes a while to sort out.

"The thing is, it works perfectly well in the variations that you see in cricket and rugby. It would work well in football if they just used it intelligently."

The system has seen Gary O'Neil's side face a number of issues in their league matches, notably at away games to Manchester United, Sheffield United and Luton, and more recently, at a home game with West Ham, where a late goal from Max Kilman was ruled out.

John Marsh, from Penn, said: "I agree with the vote to stop it honestly. I watched Wolves years and years ago and we got along perfectly fine without it.

"It just causes more stoppages and the stoppages last for too long. It should be used to support the referee but it just doesn't work. It should be stopped."

The VAR system was added to the top flight in 2019, to help referees in the decision-making process, however, it sparked near-instant controversy from fans on an almost weekly basis.

Rick Griffiths, from Wednesbury, said: "We haven't really had any issues with it as an Albion supporter, but I know that Wolves has had a really bad run with it recently.

"I think it should be stopped. It causes too many issues and it just isn't used properly. It is unfair. We have the goal line cameras which work really well. But the VAR should be stopped."

A vote will be decided at the Annual General Meeting on June 6, where a decision will be made whether or not to axe the VAR system for the 2024/25 season.