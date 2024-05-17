A peaceful demonstration is planned for West Midland's GP's tomorrow, as more than 100 surgeries were closed down in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The move is to drive more importance on a need to 'save' the region's surgeries, with 106 sites closed across the country last year.

The peaceful demonstration - taking place in Birmingham city centre - will be attended by GPs from Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, North and South Staffordshire, Sandwell, Shropshire, Telford, Solihull, Walsall, Warwickshire, Wolverhampton, Worcestershire, and Herefordshire.

In a show of solidarity between GP staff and those they help, they'll be joined by patients who are feeling the affects of a neglected general practice in their communities - and together are calling on politicians from all parties to make fixing general practice an urgent priority.

According to the group. workloads have been steadily rising in general practices' over the last decade whilst the GP workforce has significantly depleted.

There are currently 1,900 less GPs in comparison to 2016, despite the Government’s promise to recruit 6,000 additional GPs in its 2016 manifesto.

106 surgeries closed its doors last year alone, and GPs are leaving the profession in droves due to the unsustainable workload.

Dr Manu Agrawal, GP in Stafford and Secretary of West Midlands LMC Group

Dr Manu Agrawal, GP in Stafford and Secretary of West Midlands LMC Group, said: “General practice should be at the heart of every community – keeping patients safe and providing strong foundations for the rest of the NHS. But a decade of neglect and under investment along with over regulation, micromanagement and bureaucracy have broken the entire system. As the GP workforce shrinks and practices close down across the country.

"GPs in the West Midlands are today speaking with a united voice. We are calling on government to work with us and commit to addressing the current GP crisis.

"We would encourage as many people as possible to come and talk to us, its an important issue and we're hoping to make a change."

Dr Gillian Farmer, GP at Worcestershire LMC Secretary and GP said: “A strong general practice keeps people healthy by giving them the care they need in their community. I chose to become a GP so I could spend time with and care for my patients holistically, but right now the system is not allowing me to do that.

"GPs are dealing with immense pressure and patient safety is at risk – we urgently need our government to listen and work with us to save our surgeries.”