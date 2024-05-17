Cider festival at city micropub

The event at The Keg and Comfort in Stafford Road, Oxley, runs from Thursday, May 23 to Sunday, May 26.

Licensee Louise Clive said there would be 16 guest ciders on sale over the course of the four days as well as four regulars and four real ales on handpulls.

The Wolverhampton branch of the Campaign for Real Ale will be presenting the pub with runners-up certificates for its city pub of the year and cider pub of the year competitions at 4pm on the Saturday.

"There will be hot dogs on sale over the weekend and we will have our usual bingo on the Sunday at the regulars' request," added Louise.

The festival will run 6pm to 10pm on the Thursday, 5pm to 10pm on the Friday, 3pm to 10pm on the Saturday and 1pm to 6pm on the Sunday.

The Keg and Comfort opened in a former Barclays Bank branch in 2018.