Wolverhampton's half marathon and 10k events cancelled 'due to low numbers'

Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10k in 2022, starting at West Park

The endurance run was set to take place on Sunday, September 3, but organisers revealed that they had cancelled the event "due to low numbers".

The annual marathon would have taken runners through the city of Wolverhampton and its surrounding areas.

A spokesperson for Stuweb, the marathon organisers, said: "We regret to inform you that we have taken the unfortunate and difficult decision to cancel the Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10km events for 2023 due to low entry numbers and the associated issues that bring.

"Our long-term vision is to bring back large-scale running events to Wolverhampton and to do so, along with the City Council, we wish to incorporate an exciting route showing all that Wolverhampton has to offer."

The event was last held in September 2022 following a three-year break.

The spokesperson continued: "We share both your frustration and disappointment in the event not going ahead this year as we enjoy providing events aimed at helping you achieve your running and fitness goals.

"Everybody who entered either event will receive a refund in the coming week. This is a manual process and will take some time to complete, so your patience during this period is greatly appreciated.

"Everyone that has pre-entered will also get an exclusive early bird price offer for 2024 once the events are launched."

The 2022 half-marathon saw hundreds of avid runners flock to Wolverhampton to take part in the event, with the council blocking off several roads on the day.