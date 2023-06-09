Man appears before magistrates after series of Black County car thefts

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 19/02/2018 - ..Crime scene on Stafford Road in Wolverhampton due to a possible collision...*BE VIGILANT USING PHOTOS*.

Cameron Harrison was arrested in Wolverhampton on suspicion of the theft of two cars in the city in the early hours of April 14.

The 20-year-old, of Tramway Close, Wolverhampton, appeared at the city's magistrate court this morning on charges of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle and conspiring to commit burglary at a dwelling with the intent to steal.

West Midlands Police have been investigating more that 20 burglaries and car key break-ins across Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley between March and May this year.

Detectivr Inspector Adam Keen from Wolverhampton CID, said: "We know how upsetting burglaries and the theft of vehicles is and they are a real priority for us.

"Investigators have worked closely with our neighbourhood policing teams to bring this case together and our work to combat the scourge of car key burglaries in our communities goes on."