Britain's Got Talent finalist Amy Lou to return to Black Country pub for intimate show

Amy Lou will take to the stage at the Old Still for a nostalgic night

The Old Still Inn in Wolverhampton has announced that it will be hosting Britain's Got Talent finalist Amy Lou Smith on Sunday, July 23 for a special concert.

It will be a chance to see the Tipton-born singer soon after she missed out on the top prize in the televised final after a memorable performance of "Reflection" from the Disney animated movie Mulan.

The pub, which puts on regular music and events, has made the concert a £6 ticket-only affair.

The Old Still has made the event ticket only as it prepares to welcome back Amy Lou. Photo: Old Still Inn

Amy Lou's cousin Raymond Rochelle, who is a regular at the pub, said it has been a great time for the family and spoke about what it meant to see his cousin coming back to perform.

He said: "It's been absolutely amazing to see her doing so well, really epic, and we've all been so proud of her.

"It's great to see her come back here as she's made it big, but she remembered that she had the existing commitment to come here and fulfil the show she signed up for.

"It's probably the last chance most of us will get to see her live before she starts playing in bigger places in London and places like that."

Mr Rochelle said he could understand why the pub had made it all-ticket, saying it was a small venue and couldn't have too many people in.

The Old Still Inn will be the setting for an intimate show by the Britain's got talent star

He also said he knew that Amy would love playing there again and wouldn't forget where she came from.

He said: "I know she's going to pack this place out and it's one of the last chances to see her in a small place.

"I know that we'll all miss her when she's off playing big places, but Amy is the sort of girl who won't let her locals down and will always pop back.

"It's going to be a great show."

The concert on Sunday, July 23 starts at 5pm, with tickets costing £6 each.