Tettenhall Pool officially open again days after first visitors flout 'do not enter' notice

Families have already been enjoying the water at Tettenhall Pool

Tettenhall Pool has officially reopened for the summer season after being refilled and undergoing various water safety checks.

The loved pool, which is looked after by Wolverhampton Council, attracts hundreds of residents from across the region and is extremely popular during the school holidays.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "Tettenhall Pool is hugely popular during the warmer weather and we've been getting ready for plenty of summer fun.

"We're already starting to see some lovely weather and hopefully there will be more warm days to come. So I'd like to remind people of the importance of wearing hats and sunscreen while taking a dip - and do make sure you wear suitable clothing."

Tettenhall Pool, Wolverhampton

The official opening comes after water was re-introduced into the loved pool, with the council placing "no swimming" signs around the area until the water was treated.

However, hundreds of people were seen choosing to ignore the warning signs, with many rushing to cool off soon after the pool was refilled.

Damon Stafford, 36, of Tettenhall, said: "We saw that the council said not to enter the pool because the water was being tested, but it's just water isn't it, how bad can it be."

Tettenhall Pool. Wolverhampton, was filled with water last weekend - but signs saying 'do not enter' went ignored

Anyone looking to visit the pool is encouraged to enjoy the water safely and to be considerate to residents and other users.

Councillor Collingwood added: "Please also be considerate to residents when you visit the pool and take your litter away with you.

"Remember, if you're bringing your dog, please make sure they are kept under control, on a lead and out of the water."